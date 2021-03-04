LEE — A scholarship seeking to help people become U.S. citizens has begun accepting applications.
Six awards are available, and they provide financial support for people to obtain legal services for the screening and application process, as well as to cover the cost of the naturalization application.
Berkshire County residents interested in applying or seeking more information can contact Lorena Dus or Emma Lezberg at the Berkshire Immigrant Center, which can be reached at 413-445-4881 or by email at info@berkshireic.com.
The Literacy Network of South Berkshire launched the Matthew and Hannah Keator Family Scholarship for New Americans in 2019, funded by a grant through the Matthew and Hannah Keator Family Fund, which was established by longtime Lenox residents. Twelve recipients have become citizens.
Recipients work one-on-one with a trained LitNet tutor to prepare for civics and literacy exams.
Applications began being accepted Monday and will be accepted on a rolling basis.