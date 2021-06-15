PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Business & Professional Women is offering scholarships up to $2,500 to women who took a "nontraditional" journey to continuing their education.
Applications for the 2021 Career Advancement Scholarship Program for female students in Berkshire County are open and are being accepted through Friday, said scholarship committee co-chairs Hannah DeLisle-Stall and Ivy Rodriguez Campos. Last year, the membership organization awarded a total of $21,000 in scholarships to 22 local women.
Scholarship awards are expected to range from $250 to $2,500, according to need and merit. The co-chairs said that eligible expenses include tuition, books, travel, child care or other costs associated with college, graduate school, vocational programs, licensing courses or other areas of professional development.
So, what does it mean to be a nontraditional student? DeLisle-Stall said in a statement that the group of professional women casts a broad net in order to attract applicants.
“Typically, any woman who is not going to college directly from high school will qualify, along with women who want to attend vocational school or enroll in courses for specialized professional training or licensing,” said DeLisle-Stall, herself a previous scholarship recipient.
In the statement, another recipient, Heather Thompson, said the scholarship is helping work toward earning her professional teaching license, toward her eventual goal of earning a master’s degree in vocational education.
“Without this scholarship, it would have taken me longer to complete the necessary classes,” Thompson said.
For information or to apply, visit berkshirebpw.org/programs/scholarship. The program is supported by donors.