Pittsfield School Committee delays decision on cellphone usage policy in the classroom

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield School Committee voted unanimously to take no action on cellphones in the classroom on Wednesday, instead deciding to give district officials more time to come up with a solution.
The committee will take up the topic again on Aug. 16, just a few weeks before the start of the next school year. District administrators present at the meeting said that they would be receiving feedback from teachers and staff as soon as the next day.
No members of the public showed up to speak at the committee’s regular meeting Wednesday night; Chair William Cameron noted, however, that members had received emails and text messages from parents and members of the public that would be taken under consideration.
This came after a number of instructors, represented by the United Educators of Pittsfield, described their struggles with keeping students’ attention as a result of cellphone usage at a meeting on June 14. The committee was presented with the possibility of putting cellphones in Yondr pouches, which would require students lock up their cellphones at the start of the school day and retrieve them at the end of the day.
In a motion introduced by Cameron, the committee voted to allow more time for the policy to develop and to give administrators time to talk with the school community.
Superintendent Joseph Curtis said that any proposed solutions will likely entrust students to self-regulate and that making the issue more well-known would help to address it.
“I feel compelled to try an intervention plan first,” Curtis said. “To entrust those that demonstrate self-regulation, as that is a skill that I would add many adults in the workplace do not have … I think we need to empower students to recognize that they can regulate that, promote that skill, and if you’re not, we’re going to help you obtain that skill.”
Curtis said that whatever plan was put in place had to be well-publicized and communicated with parents and students.
“As we’ve done with even the Chromebook issue, we raised awareness of it, we collected data and our breakage rate did go down,” Curtis said. “We’re hoping, as we’re welcoming all our students back, and we’re very clear with all of our students and all of our families, these are the steps that will be taken, this is a districtwide set of expectations … if your child is not taking it out during class, the expectations won’t even have any effect on them.”
Curtis said that the district was considering purchasing Yondr cases to be used for a select group of students tentatively.
Curtis emphasized that whatever the final outcome was, it was something that needed to be implemented across all district schools — he voiced his opinion that a uniform approach would be the best way forward.
Committee member Sara Hathaway wanted to take action more directly on Wednesday night, noting that she heard the concerns loud and clear at the committee’s last meeting and thought that it was on the agenda tonight to provide a solution.
Hathaway encouraged district administrators to allow classrooms to try solutions on a pilot basis.
“If we could deliver 30 percent improvement or 50 percent improvement for our teachers,” Hathaway said. “I could hear the frustration and I don’t want to add to their burnout, basically. They’re so tired of this.”
Committee member Vicky Smith said she wanted to see solutions come from the student level in each classroom and that she anticipated better results from that then a top-down approach from educators to kids.
“There’s a saying that every law creates an outlaw,” Smith said. “They love the challenge of getting around things. I think we do have the tradition of schools being places where kids should comply. There’s that control over the culture, and where I see teachers being really effective with things like this is when they have a really good relationship and they approach those infractions as teachable moments.”