What's Scott Stafford's most memorable story of the year?

Embattled Williamstown Police chief resigns amid concerns over behavior

Police Chief Kyle Johnson was the subject of intense community pressure to step down for weeks after a lawsuit filed by a sergeant aired a raft of allegations of racism and sexual harassment. This December action was an important step toward resolving an issue that had been roiling the town for months, drawing higher focus and steeper emotions to what had been an effort to come to terms with racism in this small college town.

City agrees to sale of Notre Dame to local developer Moresi

Moresi & Associates had already been a major player in redeveloping neglected mills and vacant schools, expanding the supply and quality of North Adams’ housing stock and commercial space when it agreed in October to purchase the vacant Notre Dame church and school building, with plans to again expand the local housing stock near the downtown.

Berkshire law enforcement ready for any election-related flare-ups

Law enforcement officials were ready for any mischief, nefarious or otherwise, during a tense presidential election day, and noted that they are always ready, having been trained for this kind of thing. Thankfully, there were no election related incidents for the police to resolve.

At the Mount (Greylock), McCandless broadens his superintendent horizons

After a tumultuous several years which saw the construction of a new school and a new administration building, turnover in the administration ranks, controversy among the community and a pandemic, the district hired Jason "Jake" McCandless as superintendent, a popular educator with previous experience in Lee and Pittsfield.

Sweet Brook sold to finance company for $1.5 million

After a state-ordered shut down of the nursing home following heartrending tales of neglect and abuse, it sat empty for several month before the holder of the mortgage put it up for sale, then issued the winning bid for the property and buildings.