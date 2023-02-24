Sculptors Robert Markey and Peter Vacchina 'LOVE 10X10.' They've got a cool way to show you how much.

Whether they’re carving into solid ice with a chainsaw or smoothing out edges with a chisel, the sculptors in front of the Berkshire Museum are practiced hands.
Robert Markey and Peter Vacchina have been carving ice sculptures for the 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival, an annual weeklong celebration of arts and culture in Pittsfield, for the last five years.
The festival started Feb. 16 and will run until Sunday, featuring live music, art exhibitions and events around downtown Pittsfield.
In that time, they’ve sculpted a dragon, frozen hearts and spelled out “PITTSFIELD LOVE” and “LOVE” in ice block lettering.
This year the sculpture will read “LOVE 10X10,” with a heart at the end.
But both men got their start in wood and marble carving, making sculptures with a bit more staying power in both mediums. Ice has its own allure, though — Markey recalls the first time he hacked into it about a decade ago.
“In one day carving ice, I did something that would have taken three months in marble,” Markey said.
That’s not to say both men don’t prefer marblework.
Vacchina’s love for the medium comes from a trip to Carrara, Italy, a place famous for its marble. He’s gone on to sculpt profiles of each of his grandchildren, and more — he’s got sculptures five generations of family in his living room. He also made a synthesis piece, combining his grandfather’s hairline, his father’s nose and his own signature mustache.
Markey’s own foray into marble began when he was in a master’s course at UMass when he got a chance to take a wood-carving class and fell in love with the handiwork, eventually trading up to marble. He’s gone on to make works based on his world travels, including pieces commemorating children from countries like Nicaragua and Guatemala, places he visited while conflicts were underway.
In his spare time, he also sculpts deities from Greek mythology.
Aaron Garner brought his two sons, 4-year-old Grayson and 6-year-old Prestley, to see the sculptors at work after they heard about it on the radio Thursday morning. It was a curious activity for the kids on their February break.
Garner used the display to ask his sons questions about the carving, in a bit of spot education. He asked them what ice would turn into when it melted. (The answer: water).
He also asked the kids to read what the letters spelled. Grayson, notably, said he wished they were carving a chipmunk instead.
“They want to do it at home,” Garner said. “We have a chainsaw at home that’s pretty similar.”
Vacchina said it was a perfect time for the sculptors to be there, with Pittsfield Public Schools students on February vacation filing in and out of the museum on a day off. The smile on the kids’ faces when they realize they’re working with ice, he said, is priceless.
“It’s a real honor for me,” Vacchina said. “And a privilege to be doing something for kids in the community.”