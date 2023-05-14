Search for missing Bennington, Vt., man continues into Sunday

BENNINGTON, VT. — Bennington, Vt., Police, working with the assistance of multiple agencies, were still searching Sunday afternoon for a man with dementia who had last been seen Friday afternoon.
Gary Monroe, 72, of Bennington, who was last seen leaving 882 Murphy Road on foot at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday. As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Monroe had yet to be located.
"Search and rescue teams are working their grids around [our last] point of contact," Police Lt. Cam Grande said Sunday. "We're systematically working the area."
"We're not quite sure how far he could have gotten," Grande added. He asked that residents in the Murphy Road area check their doorbell and security camera footage to aid in the search, and contract police if any evidence is found.
The search continued throughout the day on Saturday and into Saturday night. Extensive searching has been completed throughout the area and limited continued search efforts continue Sunday morning.
A Vermont Air National Guard helicopter was flying over the area of Murphy Road on Saturday night. Grande said drones were also being used in the search.
A search for a second man reported missing Saturday ended several hours later with the man being located. Stephen Dodge, 74, was reported to have wandered off from the Vermont Veterans Home around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. About two hours later, police said on Facebook that Dodge had been found.
Dodge was found on the Veterans Home grounds in an area of dense grass and shrub growth, Grande said. He credited the Bennington Fire Department for use of its ladder truck, as a thermal camera on the ladder helped searchers locate him.
Monroe suffers from dementia, but is otherwise in good health. He has knowledge of the outdoors, but does not have access to a vehicle or a cell phone, police said.
"That's why were continuing our search. We obviously hope for a positive outcome and we're still focused on searching the area," Grande said.
Monroe is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has long brown hair, a "salt and pepper" beard, and was last seen wearing a dark green T-shirt, blue jeans, a dark colored hat and black sneakers.
Police are asking residents in the Murphy Road area to check any outbuildings such as sheds, garages or barns, and also to review footage from any cameras for footage of Monroe since Friday night.
Search efforts are being conducted and assisted by Bennington Police, Vermont State Police-Search and Rescue, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Rescue Inc., Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, Bennington Rural Fire Department, Bennington Rescue, Civil Air Patrol and the Vermont Air National Guard.