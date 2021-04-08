How to Buy Tickets ...

— On sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday, May 17, through www.tanglewood.org and 888-266-1200, $15-$160. Upper ticket prices may vary based upon ticket availability.

— Tickets available through mobile delivery to reduce physical touch-points on campus and reduce lines at Will Call. Mobile tickets, along with more traditional ticket delivery options, including mail and print at home options, through tanglewood.org. Tanglewood box office, West Street (Route 183), opens noon Friday, July 2.

— Discounted $15 lawn tickets, any performance, for year-round Berkshire County residents with a valid Massachusetts license required, at the Tanglewood Main Gate Box Office beginning July 2.

— Free lawn tickets for those under 18; up to four per parent/legal guardian, per concert. Tanglewood Box Office, day of the concert.

— Government-mandated changes affecting capacity limits and physical distancing may impact assigned seating, unclear now if the general public will be able to select their own seats when public sale begins May 17, an option currently available to donors buying tickets up to May 17.

— If the select-your-own seats option becomes available when health and safety conditions and ticket availability become clearer, the BSO will update patrons. Ticket delivery delayed until June to accommodate possible changes in physical distancing and to seat patrons accordingly.

— BSO Saturday 10:30 a.m. Rehearsals, $25-$35, reserved/ticketed seating only, $18 general admission Lawn seating.

— Free TMC Chamber Concerts, ticket required, Sundays, 10 a.m., Mondays 2:30 p.m., July 18-Aug. 16.

— Grounds open free as of Monday, June 14, daily 9 a.m-4 p.m., except on performance days, when hours will vary.

— Selected BSO Tanglewood performances will be streamed live, www.bso.org/Now.

Source: Boston Symphony Orchestra season announcement. More detailed season information: www.tanglewood.org, where an online version of the season brochure is available.