GREAT BARRINGTON — One man was arrested but a second suspect still is at large after police say the two mugged a disabled customer Friday afternoon as he was leaving the Theory Wellness cannabis dispensary and retail shop on Stockbridge Road.
New York State Police that evening arrested Shane Adams, 21, of Pine City, N.Y., and are searching for another man, according to a statement from town Police Chief William Walsh.
Adams was held in jail over the weekend and will be extradited to Berkshire County to face the charges.
Police say that about 3 p.m. Friday the alleged victim, who uses crutches, was in the parking lot with his purchase when the two men rushed at him and "one pushed him and ripped the product from his hands and fled in a car."
Great Barrington officers Samuel Stolzar and Tim Ullrich responded, and the alleged victim’s wife gave them the license plate number of the car in which the men fled.
New York State Police out of Claverack worked with town police. Stolzar and Ullrich are continuing the investigation.
Adams faces charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery on a disabled person.