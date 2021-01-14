Cast a vote and get your COVID-19 vaccine all in one stop?
That's what Secretary of State William F. Galvin is suggesting as a way to help speed up vaccine distribution. Galvin wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker this week, suggesting the state create a pilot program to set up COVID-19 vaccination centers adjacent to polling places in upcoming local elections.
Those who are eligible would receive their first shot in a nearby location after casting their ballot, he proposed. A number of communities in the state are holding elections in March, including Newton, Andover, Lexington, Wellesley and Duxbury.
“Much like an election massive vaccine distribution to the public requires organizational efforts, which involve an army of trained temporary workers and enough space to accommodate large crowds with detailed record-keeping,” Galvin wrote.
“With planning, this opportunity presents geographically organized populations which are specifically identified and where appropriate age can be verified. Because of social distancing protocols which are already in effect, larger premises are being used already for voting,” he continued.
All towns in the state will be holding their annual elections throughout the spring, when most residents are expected to receive their first vaccination.