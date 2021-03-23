The state has long published vaccination rates by county, but new data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health now show vaccination rates by age group at the level of individual municipalities.
The Eagle is making this town- and city-level data available in an easy-to-browse format. See more comprehensive data on the state's website — and scroll down for an Eagle analysis of vaccination rates.
Caveats: This data may take a few moments to load and may not load on tablets and certain mobile phones. Rows are suppressed by DPH where fewer than 30 people have been vaccinated for a given demographic. Totals for towns are also suppressed in cases where at least one group has fewer than 30 dose records. Since data are collected by zip codes, several municipalities have been grouped together. It is not clear why certain age groups in certain municipalities appear to have higher than 100 percent vaccination rates.
An Eagle analysis of the rates of individuals 65 and older who had received at least one dose as of last week shows that vaccination rates for seniors vary dramatically across the county, with the highest rates in Great Barrington, Lee and Lenox and much lower percentages in more rural towns.
All the municipalities along Route 7 except Williamstown had rates of vaccination at or above 70 percent for this age group. Rates were near or above 80 percent in Great Barrington/Alford (combined by DPH into one region), Lee, Lenox, Cheshire and Stockbridge.
The set of municipalities with the lowest rates – at or below 50 percent – was comprised mainly of small towns in South County: Monterey, Sandsfield, Egremont/Mount Washington and New Marlborough, which had a rate of just 30 percent for people 65 and older, according to the state data. The other towns with rates around 50 percent included: Savoy, Otis, Hinsdale/Peru and Lanesborough/Hancock/New Ashford.
The county's two cities, Pittsfield and North Adams, had rates of 71 and 67 percent respectively. Adams had a rate of 73 percent, while the percentage fell to 62 percent for Williamstown.