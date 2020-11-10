In woodworking they call it “joinery,” the process of fitting pieces together. A new grant program rolling out in the wake of the presidential election seeks to bring people together, at a time of division.
In a reach for “reconciliation,” the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation wants groups to take on the challenge of narrowing gaps between people who hold different world views. A first round of funding, starting in December, will provide grants of $500 to $2,500 for projects that hold the promise of creating stronger communities by addressing differences among their members.
Peter Taylor, the foundation’s president, said he believes the "social fabric" is stretched and stressed at the moment. The times call for ventures that can build new ties among all citizens, he said.
"Strong communities can come together and get things done, especially in times of challenge," he said in an interview Tuesday.
Taylor said he sees problems ahead if people aren’t able to work together because they hold different political views. Or because they have different backgrounds.
To help bring people together, enter the foundation’s “Bridging Divides, Healing Communities” project. By seeding the region with dozens of small grants, the foundation aims to create ways for people to find common ground and common interests, while building trust and promoting what Taylor terms "reconciliation."
The project is guided, in part, by reader submissions to The Berkshire Eagle in the spirit of political reconciliation. The newspaper published a range of responses on Election Day, which were submitted in response to its call for comment.
A review board convened by the foundation will judge applications on the strength of their ability to bring people together, forge new social connections or experiences, including cultural ones, and create shared goals. The projects may take the form of community service projects, online forums or artistic endeavors, the foundation says, among other things.
Applicants must be nonprofit groups or work with fiscal sponsors. They can include local governments, schools and faith-based organizations that are proposing non-religious activities. The funding is open not only to groups in Berkshire County but to applicants in Columbia and northeast Dutchess counties in New York and northwest Litchfield County in Connecticut.
Taylor said the foundation has committed $55,000 to the project and may provide additional funding. "This is a longterm proposition," he said.
The deadline for a first round of applications is Dec. 1. Taylor said awards will be announced in two weeks, with the hope that projects can get off the ground before the end of December.
To apply, visit www.BerkshireTaconic.org/Healing.
Due to the pandemic, any projects that involve in-person gatherings must pass muster with public health practices.