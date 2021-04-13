WILLIAMSTOWN — The 14-year-old son of a Select Board candidate has been caught vandalizing two campaign signs supporting his father’s opponent.
The candidate, Jeffrey Johnson, took to Facebook on Sunday to express his dismay and shock, and to praise the police officer who worked the case. He later did the same, during comments at Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting.
“Late this afternoon and into the evening I was contacted by the WPD who came to my house to show me a video — which to my dismay was my 14-year-old son, who was the individual that had taken down [Anthony Boskovich’s] signs in two places,” Johnson posted. “Needless to say, I was shocked by his actions, and he has immediately written letters of apology to the owners of the establishments.”
During a remote meeting of the Select Board, he singled out Officer Dave Jennings, who worked with the family to address the issue.
“The situation was handled so professionally by the Williamstown Police Department,” he said.
Johnson and Boskovich are competing for the seat held by Anne O’Connor, who is not seeking a second two-year term. The election is scheduled for May 11.
Boskovich said the matter never should have been brought up.
“This was an unfortunate incident that was, and is, a family matter that should never have been made public,” Boskovich said. “Kids make mistakes, plain and simple, and we need to respect their families. ... I want the family to know that they are in my thoughts.”
Acting Police Chief Michael Ziemba said there have been “a couple” of similar cases in recent days.
“While we haven’t charged anyone with this violation of law this year, we have at least one time in the past that I can remember,” he said. “It is a misdemeanor offense. Depending on the circumstances of an incident, it could be considered a larceny [if taken], vandalism or destruction of property.”