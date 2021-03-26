PITTSFIELD — Sen. Elizabeth Warren will tour the vaccine clinic at Berkshire Community College on Saturday, as part of a visit to Western Massachusetts.
The clinic will be vaccinating teachers, school staff and early education workers, as well as other eligible recipients.
Warren's announcement cited the successful effort of the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative, which also has been praised by Gov. Charlie Baker for its collaboration between the county's hospital system and local public health entities.
Warren is scheduled to visit the clinic at noon.
After her visit to BCC, Warren will visit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts' warehouse and distribution center in Hatfield. The food bank has distributed food to over 106,000 people each month in the past year, according to Warren's announcement.
Warren has made several previous visits to the college, including a 2017 town hall and a commencement speech in 2015. A picture posted to Twitter on Thursday showed her sporting a BCC hat while out with her golden retriever, Bailey.
