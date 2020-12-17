U.S. Senator Edward J. Markey is applauding President-elect Joe Biden's choice to lead the new administration's efforts to counter global warming.
Markey issued a statement Thursday calling Gina McCarthy, a former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, "a tenacious climate warrior."
McCarthy is reportedly Biden's choice to take on the role as climate czar, a role in which she will lead and coordinate efforts on climate change.
“There’s no one better to be at the tip of the spear in the fight against climate change than Gina McCarthy,” said Markey. “She has leadership ability and universal respect to coordinate all aspects of this existential threat, and will be ready on Day 1 to make progress on clean energy and climate solutions."
Aside from her work with the EPA, McCarthy was president of the Natural Resources Defense Council.
“For climate action to be a Day 1 priority, our work cannot wait until Jan. 20, 2021," said Markey, who is a member of the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee and is co-author of the Green New Deal resolution.
"It must begin now as the Biden team determines personnel appointments and agency agendas," Markey said in the statement. "We need a government-wide approach that includes a strong domestic climate office, with the new climate czar reporting directly to the President and endowed with all the powers necessary to direct a national climate strategy across all federal departments and agencies, with environmental and climate justice at the forefront of this strategy."