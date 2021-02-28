With the Biden administration poised to move infrastructure repair to the front burner, Sen. Edward J. Markey will tackle the issue in a Sunday videoconference.
Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, will speak with four people advocating for "green" goals when it comes to addressing the nation's aging transportation system. The goal is to make sure that future investment helps reduce vehicle emissions and supports alternative forms of transportation, according to a news release from his office.
The event starts at 11 a.m. Sunday and can be view on Markey’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.
“It's infrastructure week and I've introduced four bold and aggressive bills to cut emissions and make our streets safer and more accessible to all,” Markey said in a Saturday tweet. “Join us live tomorrow and hear about our vision for a green, resilient, and equitable transportation system.”
His guests will be Mela Bush Miles of Alternatives for Community and Environment ; Yanisa Techagumthorn of the Sunrise Movement; Kevin Mills of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy; and Dr. Manijeh Berenji, an occupational and environmental medicine physician with Boston Medical Center.