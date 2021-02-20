PITTSFIELD — Senator Elizabeth Warren will donate a portion of the proceeds from her new children’s book debuting this fall to Girls Inc. of the Berkshires.
The Massachusetts Democrat will debut her picture book, “Pinkie Promises,” in honor of a favorite campaign ritual. The book will feature illustrations by Charlene Chua.
Warren is donating proceeds to several Massachusetts chapters of Girls Inc., a nonprofit that "encourages girls to be strong, smart, and bold, through direct service and advocacy," and helps girls with the skills needed to improve and influence their local communities.
“We are incredibly grateful that Senator Warren sees the value in the work done by our organizations with girls and young women across Massachusetts,” said Kelly Marion, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Berkshires, in a statement. “For the Senator to think of Girls Inc. in this way is so special, and we are humbled to be among the Massachusetts Girls Inc. affiliates to receive this honor.”