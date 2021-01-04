Well, the five long years of 2020 are finally over. And while obviously you should focus on staying safe and avoiding spreading COVID during a pandemic, there’s another contagious virus people are spreading that also worries me: Optimism.
I realize that in a world where everyone believes in the power of positive thinking, writing a column against optimism may seem crazy. But I’ve always had difficulty seeing why people think everything will be fine, which is why I have often been frustrated when dealing with optimists — and also optometrists. I guess I’m just a glasses half empty sort of guy.
Back in 2016, a few celebrities died, and everyone said that 2016 was a terrible year and that 2017 would definitely be better. It was not necessarily better. After 2017, people said the same thing about 2018, and 2019, and at the end of the rough year that was 2019, everyone was saying the year had been terrible but 2020 would be much better. Unfortunately, as you have just experienced, 2020 was suckier than a vacuum cleaner factory filled with popsicles.
So I’d like to encourage people who hated 2020 not to blithely go around saying that 2021 will be much better. I know, many people seem to think I’m a pessimist just because I always presume things will be terrible. But I’m a realist, and so if I’m going to say, “I bet the future will be good,” there’s something else I’m going to do also. I’m going to cheat.
If we want 2021 to be better, we’re going to have to do it ourselves. If you believe the universe is going to conspire to make our lives better, you are in for disappointment. But if we conspire to make our own lives better, then at least we have a shot. Obviously, part of that involves installing people in government who care about the welfare of other humans, even if those humans don’t donate to their campaigns.
But aside from the seven people in Congress who care about others, we have to take actions into our own hands. We all live in a community, and we can resolve to be kinder to each other. Which I realize sounds a little corny and will be slow to put into action, making it a resolution that is both hokey and pokey. But that’s what it’s all about; we can choose kindness and empathy and try to make the world better, or we can choose...whatever 2020 just was.
Which is not to say there was nothing good in 2020. There were some cool video games, some dancing robots, and that TikTok song about a broccoli casserole recipe. But on the whole, the year was pretty terrible. And obviously you can’t single-handedly stop a pandemic, but you can be responsible with masks and social distancing to protect your neighbors and the overworked nurses and doctors at BMC. You can tip generously on the take-out food you order from restaurants. And you can support local organizations that are trying to take care of everyone in these especially non-ideal times.
So I beg you: Don’t be optimistic and just presume that 2021 will be better. Magical thinking hasn’t worked for the past few years, so there’s no reason to believe it will suddenly work now. We have to presume that the only way 2021 will be better is if we each do our part to make it a little better. I certainly hope that a better 2021 is in the cards.
But it will help if we stack the deck.