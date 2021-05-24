NORTH ADAMS — I realized today that the T-shirt I was wearing is older than some of my friends.
I’m not sure if it’s more surprising that I still have a T-shirt from the mid-90s, or that I have friends born after that. But I’m glad about both — it’s a cool T-shirt I got in high school, and it’s nice to have friends of differing ages.
I’ve always had friends who were much older than me. I don’t know if it’s the fact that I was born as a grumpy curmudgeon who didn’t like children, or my love for classic comedy from decades before I was born, but by my late 20s I had already accumulated a number of septuagenarian friends. I think it’s good for your sense of perspective to have some friends who are not your age. Older people may have a few more decades of accumulated wisdom, and younger people may have fewer decades of accumulated cynicism. (Admittedly, I may ruin this, as a former cynical young person, and current not-so-wise old person.)
There are, of course, people who don’t have any friends outside of their own age group, and I presume these are the people who write all of the articles about how terrible certain generations are. We learn from these people that Generation X is lazy, Millennials are entitled, and Generation Z is annoying, because whenever you think about a billion people born within a 15-year timespan, you know they probably all have basically the same personality. It’s just like horoscopes, if astrologers got even lazier and decided anyone born in the past decade and a half was a Scorpio.
Yet while groups of people never get into fights based on their astrological signs (although please do write in and tell me if roving gangs of Geminis have been harassing your local Pisces!), there is often a lot of friction between the older and younger generations. I feel like I’m in an excellent position to bridge the gap, as a young person’s idea of an old person, and an old person’s idea of a young person. Basically, everyone thinks I’m terrible and so they want me on the other team. I don’t miss kickball.
Older people are mainly annoyed at younger people for two reasons. First, many young people blithely show up without much experience and think they can do things better than older folks who have been doing stuff for decades, but they certainly can’t, and it is annoying that they act like they can. And secondly, many young people blithely show up and think they can do things better than older folks who have been doing stuff for decades, and they absolutely can, and that’s even more annoying.
I think as a young person, when you read about people becoming successful in your field, there’s always that sense of, “When I get older, that could be me!” Whereas at my age, any newly successful comedian or rapper is inevitably at least a decade younger than I am, and I’ve come to the point where I’ve accepted that I’m never going to be famous. I just make the best stuff I can. Maybe that’s why studies have shown that people tend to be happiest in their old age; they’ve stopped comparing themselves to others, and are just focused on enjoying their own lives.
But, also, maybe I’m wrong about not achieving more in my old age. Today on the Internet I came across a letter from Akira Kurosawa to Ingmar Bergman on his 70th birthday. “A human is not really capable of creating really good works until he reaches eighty,” he wrote, “I am now seventy-seven (77) years old and am convinced that my real work is just beginning.” And indeed, both men went on to make great films for the next decade.
So in the end, people are people, and while it’s often useful to have perspectives from people of different ages/races/genders/etc., generalizing based on age is probably a mistake. Which I guess I already mentioned earlier in the column, but I’m lazy.
What else did you expect from a Gen Xer?