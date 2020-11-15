NORTH ADAMS — Thank you all for coming to our Apocalypse Job Fair and Information Session, where our motto is “The Right Job for the Right Apocalypse”.
I notice that most of you look very fatigued, half of you because four years of Trump has been exhausting, and some of you because you are literally wearing fatigues.
Which brings me to the main point I want to talk about today, which is that while preparing for an apocalypse isn’t necessarily a mistake, you do want to make sure that you understand what types of apocalypse we might encounter.
There’s an unspoken assumption that all apocalypses look the same, which is not true. Some look very scary, like Apocalypse from the old animated X-Men cartoon, while some are just weird and off-putting, like Apocalypse from the live-action X-Men movie.
Now I know that when it comes to living through an apocalypse, many of you will have a vision that comes from watching movies and TV shows on the topic, so you all think you know what an apocalypse looks like.
Lots of dust and abandoned houses, people painting their faces, and everyone wandering around with lots of guns and even more ammo ready to fight against their fellow humans to grab whatever they can. Whereas in real life, that pretty much only happens on Black Friday.
However, there are absolutely apocalypses in which guns and ammo are the most important thing to have, and in which lots of shooting is the main skill you need. A zombie apocalypse, for example, definitely requires guns, ammo, and marksmanship as the primary things you need.
So in that situation, soldier or militia member is a really great job to have. You in the back, I’m glad you’re excited, but please put your gun down and let me finish.
An important thing to keep in mind is that zombie apocalypse is actually one of the least likely types of apocalypse. I know that it’s one of the most common apocalypses we see on the screen, but in actuality we’re much more likely to have a climate apocalypse.
Now when it comes to a climate apocalypse, the most useful jobs are a little different, because science becomes a lot more important. And climate apocalypse is just one of situations that can likely lead to a food apocalypse, in which case farming is one of the most useful jobs. (I mean, technically it’s already one of the most useful jobs, but food apocalypse just makes it more obvious.)
Another thing to consider is the length of your apocalypse. If you’re settling in for a little weekend apocalypse, you may just want to claim your personal bunker and defend it from all other humans. Spending a weekend apocalypse alone is a nice way to relax. But for an apocalypse that lasts for years, alone really isn’t the way to go, and you’re going to want to form communities.
A great way to remember this is that if your apocalypse can either be short and angry like Ben Shapiro, or big and friendly like Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.
And most of all, you want to ask if the apocalypse is likely to be survivable. If you’re facing an extinction-level apocalypse like a meteor or something likely to kill us all, you should probably just try to enjoy the time you have left. The last thing you want to do is spend 10 years at a job you hate and then die immediately after. So try to find something you enjoy.
In fact, enjoyment is key, not just for yourself, but for others. As we’ve learned during the 2020 pandemic apocalypse, sometimes the most valuable jobs are the people who make TV and movies, to keep the rest of us sane while we’re stuck at home.
Just try not to watch all that zombie stuff. In real life, you’re unlikely to face mindless ravaging hordes of glassy-eyed zombies.
Except on Black Friday.