NORTH ADAMS — Back when I was in second grade, the other kids would always talk about playing Nintendo with their friends, and I was jealous.
My parents weren't fans of video game consoles (still aren't, in fact!), and so I was in-console-able. When I won a Nintendo from a Readathon, I eagerly bought some games with my saved allowance so I could finally live out the dream of playing Nintendo with my friends. It was around then that I realized I didn't have any friends.
A few decades on, it's easier than ever to get video games. Unfortunately, it has only become more difficult to have friends, and according to some research, especially difficult for straight men as they get older. Personally, I think that's nonsense, and I'm glad you're reading this column so I can finally tell someone.
I am fortunate to have some lovely friends, which I can only ascribe to a tremendous amount of patience on their part. I am terrible at keeping in touch, because I don't write letters, have always disliked phone calls, and hate Zoom. Because I use Zoom for work, I feel like whenever I'm on a Zoom call, I ought to be getting paid; I'm sure any students who Zoom for school would agree.
I enjoy seeing friends in person, but I'm unlikely to see most of my local friends more than twice or thrice a year, even for values of "year" which do not include the current endless pandemic timespan. But while my highschool and college years were filled with deep conversations over long walks or post-midnight hangouts, as an adult (or at least a reasonable facsimile thereof), I find that it's incredibly rare that I have those long conversations with anyone I'm not dating. Which is a shame, since it's precisely those long conversations that tend to form the core of close friendships.
While this may sound lonely, I'm far from alone. Loneliness is very common among middle-aged men, exacerbated by the fact that men are often socialized from an early age not to be vulnerable, appear weak, talk about their feelings, or do anything else that might risk accidentally revealing their humanity. As you might suspect, this makes human connection slightly trickier, since men are attempting to display themselves as tough, battle-ready, and emotionless, like a Rock'em Sock'em Robot. (Also usually entirely red or blue, but that's another column.)
But loneliness is no joke. Scientific research shows that loneliness in middle-aged men leads to a significantly increased morbidity rate. And yes, lonely men are often morbid, but the scientific term means how frequently acute and chronic diseases afflict a given population. In other words, lonely men are not only more likely to suffer from suicide, but also more likely to suffer from diseases like cancer. (Pro tip for any aspiring humor writers: Always write about fun topics!)
The modern solution is outsourcing friendships online on platforms like Twitch, a hugely popular platform where you watch people play video games while they chat. This was my ideal friendship as a kid, a pastime in college, and even now, I love playing video games with friends while chatting with them. But friendship is a two-way street, and many people are instead filling that void with a one-way mirror, courtesy of a slew of YouTube personalities, Twitch streamers, podcasters, and others who look right at the camera and talk to the audience. This and the casual chats serve as a friendship placebo for many fans, which is why so many people seem to take it personally when you don't like their favorite YouTuber/podcaster/president/etc. — you're insulting their friend!
Which is not to denigrate friendship on the Internets; I've made some great friends online, and know that online friendships can be very valuable. But good friendships involve people you can have a conversation with, and streaming personalities aren't that. Loneliness is its own epidemic that is spreading almost as fast as the Coronavirus.
By June, I'll be fully vaccinated, and hopefully you will also — lots of appointments available so sign up if you haven't already! — which will help protect against both epidemics. Because once I'm vaccinated, I'm looking forward to once again spending some quality time chatting with friends.
Even if the chances are good that I'll end up talking about video games.