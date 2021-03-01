NOTE: Seth is completely unqualified to offer investment advice. This won’t stop him, just like it doesn’t stop anyone else, but you should know that he has managed to lose money on pretty much everything he has bought and then sold, ranging from his Magic card collection to his old house.
NORTH ADAMS — Everyone loves a get-rich-quick scheme. And it’s easy to understand why; given the pandemic and everything else going on in the world that makes our future uncertain, who has time to get rich slowly? Unfortunately, most of us aren’t financial experts, but fortunately, we have access to the internet, where everyone is a financial expert!
A month ago, a bunch of people on the internet suggested buying stock in GameStop. For those of you who are unfamiliar, GameStop is basically the Blockbuster Video of video games, if Blockbuster offered to buy your used videotapes of popular movies for 17 cents of store credit. Not the most promising company, but because some hedge funds had short-sold more shares than technically existed, the advice to buy was temporarily fantastic.
If you had spent $1,000 on GameStop stock any time in the past few years, and sold in late January, you’d have $16,000. On the other hand, if you spent $1,000 on GameStop stock in late January, and didn’t sell until after the first week of February, you’d have $150.
This confirms my belief that by the time I hear about a good investment, it’s already a bad investment.
I was going to prove a point in this paragraph, but out of curiosity I just checked GameStop’s stock price, and literally the day I am writing this, it has more than tripled in price from yesterday. I did mention that I’m unqualified to offer investment advice, right?
Of course, many of the bigger funds don’t like that people are making money off of their short-sell attempts, and so regulations are hastily being added to prevent people from trading as much as they like. Obviously, individual investors need more regulation, unlike large trading firms that should continue to operate with little regulation or oversight, since big firms would never crash things and cause huge problems for our economy and then somehow get bailed out with public funds.
But, many individual investors are understandably frustrated by the regulations on their trading. For people who hate regulations, there’s no investment more attractive than Bitcoin! (although marijuana-infused pornographic guns come close.)
Mining cryptocurrency is terrible for the environment, but so is mining gold. And for all its faults, amid the pandemic, Bitcoin’s value has gone up. Turns out, national currency backed by “the full faith and credit” of a government becomes comparatively less attractive when nobody has faith in the government.
I briefly considered investing in Bitcoin myself, until my partner sent me an article about Bitcoin millionaires being locked out of their accounts by forgetting their password. The fact that neither your name nor your identity are connected to your Bitcoin account is a feature for some people, but makes password retrieval an impossibility.
A brief search of my email inbox reveals 33 “lost password” messages, which suggests that I probably shouldn’t invest in anything where I lose all my money if I forget my password — and that I’m never getting back into my old Final Fantasy XIV account.
So, if not Bitcoin, and not GameStop, where should you be investing? Well, I’m putting $100 into Tostitos. If it doesn’t go up in value, I can always turn it into tortilla soup, which is pretty much guaranteed to stay valuable.
After all, it is a blue chip stock.