NORTH ADAMS — The weird sound was happening again.
It was 2 o'clock in the morning, and I could hear a sound that was halfway between a tapping and a creak. (Feel free to call it a "teak," as that certainly beats the alternative.) My house was making weird noises, and I was the only one awake to do anything about it. So, I dealt with it immediately by doing what all responsible homeowners have been doing for decades: I tried to ignore it and hoped it would stop.
This turned out to be reasonably effective (which is why it has remained so popular), but the following night, there was a different weird sound that was more of a high-pitched buzzy tone. Unfortunately, after a few minutes of attempting to ignore it, it did not stop.
I walked around the house trying to pinpoint the source of the noise, and traced it to my basement, where it seemed to be coming from the wall.
Since I don't know how to stop a wall from making a high-pitched tone, I returned upstairs, tried to ignore it and hoped it would stop. Of course, a part of me was worried that the noise indicated some sort of serious problem that needed to be addressed, but I figured if it stopped, it was probably fine.
After all, the house has been doing OK so far and I'm not really qualified to go messing around with things anyway, so, why panic and call expensive experts if I can just wait and hope it goes away?
It occurred to me that this is very much the same manner in which I deal with my health. (Mom, please don't read the previous sentence.) That's because a house is very similar to a person over 40.
There's a lot of "It's making a sound, I don't think it should be making a sound, should I be worried?" "What's that bit, I don't remember that being there; do I need to worry about that?"
"Oh, that system's supposed to process a thing, and it sort of stopped working right five years ago, but we cobbled together a reasonable solution and it keeps things running; hopefully, it doesn't explode and kill me."
Usually, the standard homeowner plan can be applied to my body and work fine. Occasionally, the sound does not go away, and then I worry enough that I end up calling a specialist, who inevitably tells me, "Huh, that's weird. Well, wait a week and see if it goes away."
And generally it does, and now I've gotten to pay for the privilege of doing what I was going to do anyway.
Like houses, people over 40 seem much more impressive when you're younger. I remember thinking, "Wow, look at that. Solid, reliable, well put together. Something to aspire to."
But, actually, the chances are good that it's a bit of a mess inside. And then when you get older, you realize that what you thought was a simple solid object is actually an extremely complicated system filled with various parts that keep malfunctioning or needing replacement.
I know from my regular doctor visits how expensive it is to complain to one person about my health problems for five minutes, so I certainly can't afford to complain in detail to all of you. But, it's easy to talk houses.
Sometimes I look at houses online and get envious of how perfect they look, while mine has so many quirks inside. But, if I lived in those houses, I'm sure there would be no shortage of weird sounds to worry about. I try to remind myself to keep the same thing in mind as I browse Facebook late at night.
Mainly because it helps me ignore that weird tapping sound.