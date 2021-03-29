NORTH ADAMS — I feel like there’s a 75 percent chance it’s March.
We’re long past the point where I have any idea what day it is. Since I work from home but also work every day of the week, I don’t really experience weekends. (I also don’t really experience boredom, but I feel like that’s pretty easy when you have access to the Internet.) My open mics and gaming nights stopped a year ago, so there’s no longer a place I go on a certain day of the week. The only day of the week I’m still aware of is that my column appears in the Berkshire Eagle on Mondays, and so if I’m writing this before it appears in the paper (likely!), today for me is probably not Monday.
Although if you’re reading this, there’s a decent chance it’s Monday for you. Sorry about that.
Adding to my confusion is the fact that I have some international clients whose time zones are far ahead of mine, so when one of them tells me he needs something by Monday, it really means Sunday. Even when I know what day it is, I don’t know what day it is. Worse yet, my local sushi restaurants have stopped offering half-price sushi on a certain day of the week, so there’s no longer any reason to look forward to Wednesdays.
Although conversely, there’s now no reason not to eat sushi every day. Regardless, I have to accept that there’s no way to know what day it is.
Months are easier. Sure, the past year has been a bit of a blur, and even presuming that we’re in March now (probably?), it still feels like last October. On the other hand, last October found everyone complaining about how it still felt like last March. So by the transitive property of time-feeling, this March feels like last March, therefore I’m reasonably confident that it’s March.
But how can I be sure? The weather was cold and then warm, which could be any of half a dozen months here in the Berkshires.
It’s apparently mass shooting season again, but in America, that’s every month. So there’s just no proof it’s March. But I can try to figure it out through process of elimination, which means thinking about it while sitting on the toilet.
Pedrin’s isn’t open yet for fried fish, which means it’s not summer, so June, July, and August are out. I recently shaved off my beard, which I would never do in December, January, or February. When I see people wearing masks, it doesn’t yet occur to me to give them candy, so it’s probably not October. I haven’t yet had my annual swearing at Intuit and how their lobbying keeps the US Government from creating an easy tax system that calculates your taxes for you, so it must not be April — especially since I haven’t yelled “April Fools!” recently.
Nobody’s running any back to school sales, which could mean it’s not September, or could mean nobody’s going back to school. It’s unclear.
I haven’t eaten leftover turkey sandwiches every day for a week so it’s certainly not late November. That leaves May and March, and between the two of them, the bits of ice left on the ground suggest that March is more likely. So I think I’ve decided it’s almost definitely March.
Now I just have to figure out what year it is.