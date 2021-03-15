After a long year of pandemic, there is finally hope in the air that perhaps we will finally be rid of this terrible thing that has destroyed too many lives.
But enough about the British monarchy. I wanted to talk about vaccines, mainly because that’s apparently what everyone else wants to talk about. In recent weeks, my Facebook timeline has begun to fill with people excitedly posting about getting their vaccines, and people unhappily complaining about not getting theirs. And it’s never clear to me what the selection process is, since I have friends both old and young in both categories. (That’s a total of four friends, for those of you keeping track.)
I know some people feel very strongly that all old people should get the vaccine first, since they have a slightly higher risk. Others feel that anyone we tagged as “essential workers,” such as people who work at grocery stores and takeout restaurants (I definitely find food to be the most essential!), ought to get preferential treatment. And there are good arguments to be made for lots of other groups, from teachers to government employees.
The one thing that everyone else can probably agree on, is that I should be a low priority to receive the vaccine. I haven’t been hanging out with any of my four friends, or indeed anyone else. I pretty much haven’t been within six feet of anyone I’m not dating since last year. As a writer, I spend 90 percent of my time at my desk anyway, and my monthly pilgrimage to perform stand-up comedy at an open mic has now been replaced with occasional sit-down comedy on zoom. Basically, I’m a hermit who is probably last on the list for a vaccine.
Which is fine. I’m not really enthusiastic about taking the vaccine anyway. And I know people say it’s been scientifically tested, and that taking the vaccine is a lot safer than not taking the vaccine, and we need everyone to get vaccinated so we can build herd immunity and go back to gathering in public again like we used to... and they’re absolutely right! But maybe I don’t want to go back to gathering in public.
Frankly, it’s been really nice this past year to have coronavirus as a no-questions-asked, get-out-of-jail-free card whenever I’m invited to something I don’t want to do. “Hey, my band is playing tonight, if you wanted to come see us...” “Sorry, Coronavirus, I just don’t feel safe.” “I’m moving next weekend, I was hoping you might be able to give me a hand...” “Sorry, with the pandemic and everything, I just don’t feel safe.” “Seth, it’s your turn to do the dishes.” “Sorry, Coronavirus.” “What do you mean Coronavirus? We just ate dinner together! Most of these dishes are yours!” “Sorry, with the pandemic and all, I just want to be on the safe side.”
I am looking forward to a post-pandemic world, though, where people can safely return to eating in restaurants and the like. And sure, most of that is just because I really don’t want to do the dishes. But it will be very nice to see people in person again. At least once or twice. After which I’ll probably go back to staying at my desk like a hermit. And if people ask me why I’m socially distancing, I’ll tell them it’s retro cool, like a jean jacket. Some people really appreciate archaic stuff from previous times even though it no longer has a purpose.
Which I guess explains the British monarchy.