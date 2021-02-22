STOCKBRIDGE — Seven people were taken to a hospital Monday, after a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 7, police said.
None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening, according to Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell Fennelly.
The crash, which occurred shortly after 5 p.m., was believed to be weather-related, the chief said. A steady snow had been falling for much of the day.
Lenox, Lee, Stockbridge, Southern Berkshire and County Ambulance services all responded to the scene, Fennelly said.
No further information was immediately available.