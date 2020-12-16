Several Berkshire County communities have declared snow emergencies ahead of a massive snowstorm that is expected to hit the region Wednesday night.
Pittsfield, Adams, North Adams and Lenox have all announced parking restrictions and measures to make it easier for snowplows to clear the streets.
In Pittsfield, the emergency will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday. Residents are asked to use off-street parking during that time, according to a news release from the City of Pittsfield. If off-street parking is not available, residents should follow these regulations:
- Between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday: Vehicles may be parked on the even side of the street.
- Between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday: Vehicles may be parked on the odd side of the street.
- All existing and signed parking regulations remain active.
- Nonpermitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m.
ADAMS
A winter storm emergency for Adams has been declared from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.
No vehicles are permitted to park or sit unattended on any street, highway, traveled way or public parking lot during the emergency. Vehicles found in violation of parking regulations will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense, according to a post on the Town of Adams Facebook page.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Berkshire County from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday. The latest projections show that Berkshire County could get more than a foot of snow, with higher totals in Pittsfield and south county.
NORTH ADAMS
A snow emergency has been declared for North Adams from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Residents are asked not to park on city streets and should limit their travel to allow the snowplows to clear the roadways, the city said in a release.
"In addition, all residents and visitors should note that the overnight parking ban is in effect and will be enforced, and that residents and businesses should clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of the storm, per city ordinance," the release said. "Residents also are encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their houses."
Anyone who needs assistance during the storm should contact Public Safety dispatch at 413-664-4945.
LENOX
The town has declared a snow emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday. Any vehicles parked on town streets will be towed at the owner's expense, according to a release from the Lenox Police Department.