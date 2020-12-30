NORTH ADAMS — A theft at the Louison House office in North Adams has disrupted the shelter’s year-end donation campaign.
Several hundred dollars in checks were taken from the organization’s office early Tuesday morning, according to executive director Kathy Keeser.
“They also took one of our new sleeping bags, and clothes, gloves,” she said. “They were probably homeless or in need themselves.”
Keeser, who suspects two people were involved, said the thieves were able to access the building because of the ongoing construction. They broke in through a basement door with an “old latch,” she said, and found that the door leading to the main part of the house had been removed entirely for deleading.
“And because we’re under construction, the office, instead of being in a locked room, is basically in the hallway of the building,” she said.
The thieves took close to a week’s worth of mail that had been sitting on a desk, according to Keeser, including checks sent in for the Louison House's fundraiser that had been brought up from the organization's mailbox in Adams.
She said she had not looked at the specific checks but estimated that “at minimum a few hundred dollars” were stolen.
There was little security footage of the incident as some of the building's cameras had been moved to accommodate work on the roof, Keeser added, although one shot captured two people on the back patio.
The organization has filed a police report and will ask donors in the coming weeks to ensure that their checks were cashed.
“The hard part is now, I’ve got to mail back to people who are going to think, ‘Why didn’t they cash the check or thank us?’ “ Keeser said. “If you’ve mailed a donation to Louison House in the last couple weeks and it has not gone through the bank, there’s a good chance it was taken.”