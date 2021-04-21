Strong thunderstorms packing damaging winds are possible in the Berkshires on Wednesday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and east central New York. The main threat is for damaging wind gusts between noon and 6 p.m., but "large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," stated the advisory issued by the weather service office in Albany, N.Y.
A high near 60 is expected in most of Berkshire County.
Strong wind gusts are also expected Thursday, with cooler temperatures moving into the area and highs in the 40s.