A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the Berkshires.

Strong thunderstorms packing damaging winds are possible in the Berkshires on Wednesday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. 

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for western Massachusetts, southern Vermont and east central New York. The main threat is for damaging wind gusts between noon and 6 p.m., but "large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out," stated the advisory issued by the weather service office in Albany, N.Y.

A high near 60 is expected in most of Berkshire County.

Strong wind gusts are also expected Thursday, with cooler temperatures moving into the area and highs in the 40s. 