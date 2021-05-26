Into weather extremes? If so, the next few days promise to be a wild ride.
Temperatures will soar near 90 degrees Wednesday in the Berkshires, and a line of thunderstorms — some severe — are expected to move into the area. A hazardous weather outlooks remains in effect for Berkshire County, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
"The main severe weather hazards from these thunderstorms will be scattered damaging wind gusts, although isolated hail and a tornado are also possible," the advisory stated. "Thunderstorms are expected to track eastward between 30 to 40 mph."
Starting Thursday, cooler, more spring-like weather will return to the Berkshires, with highs near 70 and lows in the mid-40s. Friday and Saturday will bring even cooler weather, as forecasters predict the high temperature to only reach around 60 degrees both days.