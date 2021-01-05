Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park announced Tuesday that its next production will be "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
The performance will take place this summer in The Common on First Street.
"This year has given us all cause for reflection," artistic director Enrico Spada said in a release. "We wanted to give our audiences something joyful and full of heart this year, which is why we will be returning to our roots with 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' — which was our first production seven years ago."
The organization's board of directors also announced a fundraising campaign, with a goal of $20,000 to support the production.
The campaign, which is at 20 percent of its goal, is intended to prioritize more equitable pay for actors and create better access opportunities for audiences. It will include virtual streaming options for those who can't attend the live show.
Dates and artistic staff for the production will be announced, and the company is working on a contingency plan if live shows are not possible because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Actors interested in auditioning for the production can email auditions@pittsfieldshakespeare.org.
For more information, visit pittsfieldshakespeare.org.