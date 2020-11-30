PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park plans to return next summer for a sixth season, the company announced on Monday.
Last summer's production was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has had a devastating impact on the arts industry. Launched in the summer of 2014, Shakespeare in the Park presents fully produced performances of Shakespeare's plays in the Pittsfield Common for free to the public.
Next summer's production will take place as long as state and local guidelines deem that it is safe to do so.
Founder Enrico Spada said in a news release that he and a group of longtime company members have been meeting over Zoom for the past few months, debating how to make the company more sustainable. Some of their objectives include long-term financial strength, more equitable pay for artists and building community partnerships.
To achieve these objectives, the company's new board of directors is launching a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of $20,000. The campaign will kick off on Tuesday and conclude on New Year’s Day, when the title of next summer’s production will be announced via the Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park Facebook page.
“We are reimagining what it means to be of service to our community this coming year, whether or not everyone can safely gather next summer," longtime company member Maizy Broderick Scarpa, who directed 2019’s "Much Ado About Nothing," said in the release. "Obviously our hope is to do a full-scale production on the Common, but we are planning alternatives and contingencies, along with ideas to increase our offerings and their accessibility.
For more information, visit pittsfieldshakespeare.org.