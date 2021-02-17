GREAT BARRINGTON — The 24th annual W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Lecture at Bard College at Simon’s Rock will explore how storytelling and history can inform present movements for justice.
Shana Russell, an assistant professor of English at Bard High School Early College Newark, will deliver the lecture and participate in a question and answer session from 8-9:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom. Find information on joining the event, “Storytelling in Times of Crisis: Using the Past to Fight for Justice in the Present,” under "events" on the school's website, simons-rock.edu.
A literary scholar, historian and organizer, Russell will speak on the work of W.E.B. Du Bois and The Crisis, the publication of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, which Du Bois helped found in 1909. Among other topics, Russell will also discuss her own work with domestic worker organizers and the movement to shut down New York’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, which is set to close by 2026.
“When I initially saw Dr. Russell speak about her activism in the #CloseRikers movement, I knew that her work would strike a chord with the Simon’s Rock community,” Simon’s Rock Provost and Vice President John B. Weinstein said in a press release. “I’m thrilled she will join us to demonstrate how research and theoretical study can translate to real-world change and activism — a nexus that is deeply important for our students and our broader community.”