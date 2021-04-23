LEE — Barbara Broderick was 7 when women got the right to vote. She thought that was great, but she was more excited about getting a telephone.
Broderick turned 108 on Thursday, and was celebrated with fanfare at Lee Healthcare, where she has lived since she was 100. It included family, 108 roses, and a visit from state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, who presented her with one of several state honors.
“I have known her my entire life, and I was honored to present her with a Mass. House of Representatives Citation,” he said.
The town of Lee designated her birthday as “Barbara Broderick Day.”
The lifelong Pittsfield and Lenox resident volunteered at Tanglewood for more than 50 years, said Janelle Fairbrother, vice president of administration for the facility’s parent company, Next Step Healthcare.
She also is the only living member of her alumni class at Elms College in Chicopee. She taught five languages, and had three children.
At the party, staff crowned her with a tiara.
“She said she felt like a queen,” Fairbrother said.