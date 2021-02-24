SHEFFIELD — Amid fierce opposition and grilling from residents late into the night, the town's Planning Board Wednesday delayed a decision on a permit for an outdoor cannabis farm in Ashley Falls.
The board moved its discussion and possible vote to March 10 for Wiseacre Farm Inc.'s plan to grow 95,000-square-feet of marijuana crops at 286 Polikoff Road for wholesale distribution. The 21-acre parcel lies in both the general business and rural districts.
The board heard a slew of pleas to reject the project.
Jon Piasecki, co-owner with Anthony Bowen, said the Ashley Falls farm would be one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation ventures in Massachusetts. It would employ between five and 12 workers, with the most during harvest season months.
In response to a question, Piasecki admitted it was possible there could be more than 12 employees, if needed.
Wiseacre operates a 5,000-square-foot outdoor grow in West Stockbridge.
The Polikoff Road location has 32 abutters, and their concerns range from noise, odor and a potential drain on the water supply. They also worry about safety from "unwanted curious people" and extra traffic.
They drafted a Change.org petition that as of Wednesday had gathered 258 signatures.
Tracy Stoddard, who lives across the street, said earlier that the draw on well water here is already heavy, given nearby sod and dairy farms around the corner. Some residents have struggled with adequate supplies from their wells, she added.
The company estimates it will use 750,000 gallons per year, and that precipitation at the site will recharge the aquifer at 13 million gallons annually. It also plans to deal with any odors.
Abutter Lauren Hyde said that the street is a prime "trick-or-treating destination" for greater Sheffield, long a farming community, and families don't want to see the character change.
"This is a residential area with kids and families and that's the way we want to keep it," Kenneth Brown, a resident, told the board.
They also don't want to see the farm and its 7-foot-high security fencing.
Piasecki says they won't, since there will be 700 feet of "re-growing pine and oak forest" between abutter homes and the farm.
Others told the board they're more concerned about local manure lagoons, slurry trucks and chemicals that soak the town's vast cornfields.
Yet, growing concerns among residents have sparked a larger discussion in town about what appears to be a rapid proliferation of the industry. The Select Board Tuesday dedicated time for a discussion and decided to hold a meeting with the Planning Board in the coming months.
Sheffield has five existing cannabis businesses, including cultivation and retail, and five prospective firms in various stages of permitting, including Wiseacre, according to town officials. Two others have indicated interest, but have not presented plans.