SHEFFIELD — A deadly stretch of Route 7 through the village now has pedestrian-activated warning lights at each of its three crosswalks.
Most of a $118,000 state Department of Transportation Shared Streets and Spaces grant paid for the signals and installation last month, and some of the leftover money will pay for other improvements to key sidewalks and a handicap-accessible path in the town forest, said Select Board Chairwoman Rene Wood.
Wood, who wrote the grant request, said the improvements will help reduce the hazards along this state-owned highway near the town green.
“Route 7 has always been a real issue in terms of crossings,” she said.
That issue reared up tragically in 2017, when Gillian Seidl, a town resident and noted co-founder of a local theater group, was struck and killed in the southernmost crosswalk. The driver, Edward Liebenow, was convicted in 2019 of negligent homicide.
Town officials and police immediately began pleading with the DOT to make the village stretch safer. While the DOT added signs advising 25 mph as the safest speed here, the 35 mph rule remained official, frustrating officials and residents.
Drivers tend to exceed posted speed limits, said Police Chief Eric Munson III.
“The state installed 25 mph advisory signs about 200 feet away from the actual speed limit sign,” he said. “So, for me, if you're saying it's better to go that speed, why not just make it the speed. I don’t understand the logic in that.”
Wood said the DOT’s grant program provided a welcome solution to the problem.
“It’s under DOT’s control, so, there wasn’t much the town could do except to continue to agitate or ask for assistance,” she said.
Eventually, it worked, and warning signals also help make the town feel more cohesive, Wood added.
“It reunites one side of Route 7 with the other side,” she said. “This, to me, is absolutely spectacular.”
The town also is the recipient of a $400,000 DOT Complete Streets program grant that will help make the town more pedestrian friendly and includes safety projects at the Southern Berkshire Regional School District campus.