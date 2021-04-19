GREAT BARRINGTON — A Sheffield man who fled police custody following in incident at Cumberland Farms on Monday was arrested after he was found hiding under a shed a short time later, police said.
Mitchell Tyler, 35, was considered a "potential witness" to a fight at the convenience store just before 9 a.m., according to a statement released by Great Barrington Police. When officers discovered Tyler had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation, they tried to place him into custody, but he broke free and fled into the nearby Castle Hill neighborhood.
Police from a half-dozen police agencies cast a dragnet by forming a perimeter around the area of Christian Hill and Lake Mansfield roads. It was Sheffield police's K-9 unit that sniffed out Tyler, who was hiding under a resident's shed on Knob Hill Road. Police say Tyler was taken into custody "without incident."
Tyler will be held without bail overnight in Great Barrington pending arraignment Tuesday in Southern Berkshire District Court in Great Barrington.
The warrant stems from several crimes Tyler allegedly committed on Jan. 4, 2019, according to Connecticut court records. Tyler is facing trial in Torrington Superior Court on charges of third-degree larceny and burglary.
In 2007, Tyler received a 15-month jail sentence for stealing a safe from his drug dealer's Canaan, Conn., apartment, according to the Register Citizen, a Torrington newspaper.
Officers from Sheffield, Egremont, New Marlborough, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge, as well as state police troopers, provided assistance in Monday's search.