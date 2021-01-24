SHEFFIELD — Cannabis raised on Kellogg Road in Sheffield will be sold at a second outlet in eastern Massachusetts, as Nova Farms expands its operations.
Blair Fish, the company’s chief operating officer, said Sunday that the company will open a dispensary on Route 9 in Framingham, its second. Cannabis grown in Sheffield is already being sold in Attleboro.
“An assortment of flower, edibles, and concentrates all come from our Sheffield farm,” Fish said, referring to products to be sold in a former Papa Gino’s location in Framingham.
The state Cannabis Control Commission approved a roughly 90-acre outdoor cultivation plan for Nova Farms in May 2019. The farm had 3,600 plants in the ground by July of that year.
“We were the first outdoor cultivator awarded licensure … and one of the only companies that produces from farm to dispensary using a eco-friendly approach,” Fish said in a statement.
Nova Farms processes the plants harvested in Sheffield at a facility in Attleboro.
Nova Farms isn’t the only cannabis operation in Sheffield. Equinox Farm has been cultivating weed there for several years.