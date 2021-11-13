Sheriff: Berkshire County Jail was not made aware of previous suicide attempt by man who took his life

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction was not made aware that a man who died by suicide at the jail on Sunday had previously attempted suicide, Sheriff Thomas Bowler said.
Stavri “Steve” Yanka, 34, of Adams, is remembered by family as someone who looked to help others, even though he needed help himself as he struggled with substance use disorder.
Yanka’s mother tried to get him court-ordered treatment after a suicide attempt in June, but a court denied the Section 35 request due to insufficient evidence, his sister said.
When the jail booked Yanka in on Nov. 4, staff members conducted security, medical and mental health screenings, which did not detect an elevated risk for self-harm, Bowler said. Staff were “completely unaware,” Bowler said, of the June attempt or the Section 35 request, since the jail does not receive documentation of civil proceedings, which include Section 35 cases.
“Without him self-reporting, or without the court or the arresting police officer mentioning that he had expressed suicidal thoughts, we had no knowledge of any prior history,” Bowler said. “After this unfortunate tragedy, we’re going to move forward and see if we can correct some things when it comes to this little glitch with civil commitments.”
If an individual “attempts or threatens suicide” while incarcerated, state law requires the incident to be documented, and that documentation shows up if the individual subsequently is booked into a facility. The jail, however, does not receive documentation of any such history outside of the criminal system, Bowler said.
Bowler said he plans to discuss the “gap” between civil and criminal documentation at next week’s meeting of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association, and to explore the possibility of pursuing legal changes. But, he expects such an effort would face opposition from people concerned with patient privacy over mental health information.
Around 80 percent of people held at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction have a serious mental health condition as defined in state law, said Mark Massaro, an assistant deputy superintendent for the sheriff’s office who manages mental health programming.
The facility employs four full-time mental health staff to provide treatment and conduct mental health screenings, Massaro said.
Security, medical and mental health assessments determine where individuals are placed when they arrive at the facility, Bowler said. Those deemed to be at higher risk for self-harm from the mental health assessment are placed on “active” monitoring, meaning that staff check on them at least once every 12 minutes. “Routine” monitoring is once every 30 minutes, and under “constant” monitoring, the highest level, a staff member is always present.
The assessment places around one in 10 people who arrive at the jail on active monitoring or higher, Massaro estimated, although he said the rate varies.
The medical screening, as well as urine analysis, checks for signs of substance use and withdrawal symptoms, and Bowler said most people self-report substance use. Those who self-report are offered medically assisted treatment, which they can accept or reject, he said.
Assistant Superintendent and Legal Counsel Daniel Sheridan declined to say whether Yanka was receiving medical treatment, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
The jail and house of correction now offers Vivitrol, Suboxone and methadone, Bowler said. While he previously expressed doubts with medically assisted treatment, Bowler said he later saw that treatment was “starting to assist people and their families.”
Adopting medically assisted treatment has allowed the facility to obtain Department of Public Health licensing as a treatment facility, Bowler said, estimating that the facility has used Vivitrol and Suboxone for around two years.
Some advocates for criminal justice reform have expressed concern over the possibility that COVID-19 quarantine at correctional facilities could create, or exacerbate, mental health conditions.
State and federal guidelines require a 14-day quarantine period in a single bunk if space is available, Bowler said. While in the quarantine cell, individuals receive more frequent visits from mental health staff, he said.
In quarantine, individuals still have access to a two-hour, 15-minute recreation period per day, during which they can speak with others who are incarcerated, as well as make phone calls, Superintendent Brad Little added.
Staff have followed up both with incarcerated people and with staff who assisted in life-saving attempts to assess their mental health needs, Bowler said. The previous suicide at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction was in 1984.
“This hit home,” Bowler said. “Our hearts and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and anyone else who has been affected.”