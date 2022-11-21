Screening of segment from “Hidden in Plain Sight, Youth Mental Illness" at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center tackles tough mental health issues young people face in the pandemic era

People filed into the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Sunday for a screening of a documentary and public service announcement on youth mental health, a community event that organizers hope will spark discussion of the topic. Finding the right words isn’t always easy, however.
Shine The Light, a screening put on by the Austen Riggs Center and Berkshire International Film Festival, featured a segment of a documentary called “Hidden in Plain Sight, Youth Mental Illness,” which featured accounts from 23 young people aged 11 to 27 discussing their own experiences with mental health.
About 30 minutes of the documentary were shown; the entire film runs at 4 hours long across two parts.
Erik Ewers, the director of the documentary, said one of its key strengths is empowering young people struggling with mental health to hear experiences similar to their own. Many of the participants in the documentary shared their stories with the express intent of helping others going through something similar.
“That was their total, sole goal in sharing some of the most private moments of their live, some of the most scary moments in their lives — shame that they feel,” Ewers said. But in doing so, it empowered them — it gave them this strength that neither [co-director Christopher Loren Ewers] nor I saw coming.”
Ali Borowsky, founder and CEO of Find Your Anchor, said sharing those experiences was critical to help those struggling understand that they aren’t in it alone.
“A pain shared is a pain halved,” Borowsky said. “To hear what someone else has gone through, and the true, deep power or knowing that you’re not alone, is a game changer ... throughout the entire thing, I’m just over here nodding profusely at what everyone’s saying. I may not have been able to say it so eloquently but God, is that how I feel some days.”
Borowsky’s organization, Find Your Anchor, was the nonprofit that was highlighted as part of a public service announcement produced locally by Kate Morris, who is married to Eagle co-owner Hans Morris.
The public service announcement, called “Up On The Roof,” features a number of performers and young people throughout the country singing along to the Carole King song of the same name. At the end of the PSA, a message appears about visiting the website for Find Your Anchor.
Borowsky explained the vision behind her organization and the idea of helping people “find their anchor.” Put simply, an anchor is something that helps someone feel better — in listing some of her own, Borowsky said her anchors included steak tacos, chai lattes and the movie "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
In that spirit, the organization puts together “anchor boxes” that provide messages of encouragement, “good vibes and resources,” Borowsky said.
Amanda Sherman, producer of the public service announcement, said the nonprofit’s approach was a warm, colorful way to provide help for people outside of a clinical setting.
Putting together the PSA was a Herculean task, Sherman said, as the documentary subjects spanned across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, and filming took place in summer of 2021. She supervised many of the shoots remotely from Los Angeles, waking up at the crack of dawn in some cases and working with locally hired teams.
It was important to get as wide a selection of people as possible, though, to highlight the fact that this issue affects everyone. She wanted members of various communities around the country to be able to see someone that looked like them and represented their experience.
“We wanted people to feel like we were talking to them,” Sherman said.
The renewed focus on mental health because of COVID-19 was a key reason for the PSA’s production, and Sherman said she hoped the message reached people who needed it.
“It never went anywhere,” Sherman said. “Maybe the silver lining of this terrible, terrible time is that mental health is getting the attention that it’s due.
Ewers, who works alongside documentary filmmaker Ken Burns qho a producer of “Hidden In Plain Sight,” said the documentary was an effort to try to confront the realities of mental health and what we can do to address it.
“We are telling the whole,” Ewers said. “The hard stuff, but also the hopeful and positive stuff. That is a message that we hope will transform our thinking and move the needle forward toward a better world and a better country that can think about this and put it at the forefront. Currently, it is a tremendous mission.”
Brenda Butler, director of youth and adolescent psychiatry at Berkshire Medical Center, said she hopes the documentary is shown widely — in every school district, in fact. It covers the complexity of the issue and the challenges in addressing it.
Butler said one of those challenges is access to care, quality care specifically, has been an issue exacerbated by the pandemic. Between workforce shortages and structural inadequacies, those in need of care can find themselves on very long waitlists. She encouraged those who are having trouble getting direct access to mental health care to visit their pediatrician or primary care doctor if they need help.
Another challenge, Butler said, is children struggling to conceptualize the complex feelings they’re dealing with.
“We sometimes have to put it into words for them because they have a hard time finding the words themselves,” Butler said.
Researcher Katie Lewis, who is currently studying the effects of loneliness in the pandemic era, said the documentary will help facilitate conversations for those who are struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.
“When they’re in the throes of it, it’s very hard to find words to put to this emotional state,” Lewis said. “Emotional labels like sadness or even anxiety or despair, it just doesn’t capture the really toxic, poignant feeling of it.”
Approximately 150 people attended the screening, according to organizers for the event. The documentary is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime and on the PBS website. Both options require payment to watch. The PSA is free to watch on YouTube.