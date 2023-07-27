Shirley Edgerton, who spearheaded diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Pittsfield schools, resigns to focus on her mentorship program

PITTSFIELD — After six years in the Pittsfield Public Schools, community activist Shirley Edgerton has resigned from her position as a cultural proficiency coach.

Edgerton will focus her efforts instead on her mentorship program, the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program — ROPE for short — which focuses on young women and girls of color. She founded that program in 2010.

Edgerton said that while the work in the district was important, she felt the current political climate called for her to refocus her efforts.

“We all know the issues that are confronting our young people,” Edgerton said. “The historical, legal issues that are being addressed again in terms of racism, sexism, homophobia — all of those issues. So I want to be able to dedicate even more of my time consistently working with the young women that are in the ROPE program.”

Edgerton has served for the last six years as a cultural proficiency coach for the school district. In that time, she organized and administered diversity training programs for new staff. She also helped to establish a pipeline for district students to go to historically Black colleges and universities, working with admissions counselors at the schools and taking prospective students to college fairs featuring HBCUs.

Over the years, Edgerton also arranged for screenings of movies with themes surrounding civil rights, including “Selma” and “The Hate U Give,” and curated discussions of the films afterward. She organized a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. She also worked with Williams College to establish a book club at Taconic High School.

At the Pittsfield School Committee meeting last week, Chair William Cameron made note of the fact that Edgerton was on the personnel report as an outgoing employee of the district.

“Shirley was brought into the district in order to help primarily our faculty understand better what students from diverse backgrounds and experiences needed to thrive in school,” Cameron said in the meeting. “And in some sense, this is a job that has no end because you always will have teachers coming in with different backgrounds.”

Superintendent Joseph Curtis said Wednesday night that Edgerton’s resignation was a loss for the district, but that her relationship with the schools would be maintained. The district plans on contracting with The Leadership Academy, a consulting firm that focuses on equity and culturally responsive leadership development for academic professionals, to handle her duties in the future. Curtis said in an email Wednesday that no one could ever truly fill Edgerton's presence in the district, however.

At last week's School Committee meeting, Curtis said her work with the district was “groundbreaking.”

“She began with the school district months before people talked necessarily about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” Curtis said at the meeting. “And she was certainly a constant counsel to Superintendent [Jason] McCandless and myself, and to our principals, and to our teachers, and to our community members.”

Curtis said that Edgerton would be invited to the Aug. 14 meeting of the School Committee, where she would be formally recognized for her contributions to the district.

Besides all of the formal efforts and programs that Edgerton organized, however, some of her most important work was fielding concerns from students and families about things they were seeing in the district and making the administration aware of the issues.

When asked about whether or not she would still be called upon to relay concerns to the administration, Edgerton responded: “Without a doubt.”

“For some in the community, they don’t really care about the title,” Edgerton said. “It’s about the relationship that’s been established. I’m sure that role will continue.”

Edgerton said that while the work in the schools was important, she was also excited to take a step back and have the time to really focus on the ROPE mentorship.

She recently returned from a trip with 13 of her mentees which toured several locations from the civil rights movement, starting in Washington D.C., then progressing to North Carolina, Atlanta, Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio. Throughout the nine-day trip, the mentees were able to visit several museums and speak with people who had lived experiences and connections with the civil rights movement.

Taking a step back from the schools will help Edgerton to continue creating those opportunities and furthering the mentorship of young people in the program.

“I think it really gives me an opportunity to get even more in the weeds and the details of understanding the needs in our community when it comes particularly to young women and girls of color,” Edgerton said. “At this point in my life, in terms of time, I want to make sure that I’m using my time wisely and that my work is very intentional and purposeful.”