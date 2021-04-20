A 39-year-old Pittsfield man was shot to death early Tuesday night on North Street. A suspect was caught quickly by city police and faces a first-degree murder charge.
Lemond Grady was taken by ambulance to nearby Berkshire Medical Center, where he died, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
Edward Jennings, 34, of Pittsfield, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the case, according to Andrew McKeever of the DA’s Office. Other charges are possible.
Jennings reportedly ran from the scene of the shooting, at 631 North St., the address of the Family Dollar store.
Using a description of the suspect, police found Jennings a few blocks away, on Lincoln Street.
Police arrived at the scene after being signaled by the city’s ShotSpotter system, as well as 911 calls, about 6:18 p.m.
Along with Pittsfield Police, including Chief Michael J. Wynn, officials with the state police detective unit and Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington went to the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call city police, who continue to investigate. People should call Detective Timothy J. Koenig at 413-448-9700, ext. 570.
Family Dollar is located on the west side of North Street, between Kent and Madison avenues.