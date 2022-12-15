PITTSFIELD — Leading up to Tuesday’s Shop with a Cop event, Officer Julian Bernal wasn’t sure what he was going to talk about with the student he was paired with.
As it turns out, one of the first things they talked about was snow. This will be the first winter that 10-year-old Isabella has seen it. It was a good segue for talking about the holiday season and culture in the Berkshires.
Isabella is new to Pittsfield; she’s been here for about two months. Bernal came here as a 14-year-old, and remembers that time in his life well. In between putting Christmas presents in a shopping cart, they “compared experiences through the generations,” he said.
“It was just nice having a moment with them shopping,” Bernal said. “That’s usually something they do with their parents, or special people honestly.”
Bernal hopes that from now on, she knows she has a police officer — and a friend — in her corner if she needs him. Regardless, the connection was made.
“I’m happy he speaks Spanish, like me,” Isabella said at the event.
Officer Darren Derby, who heads many of the department’s community engagement efforts, said that’s exactly what the officers were hoping for.
“The kids and the officer that they’re paired up with have a lasting friendship,” Derby said. “The officers open up to them. They get to hear them laugh, which isn’t always normal with the police.”
Two fifth graders from each of the city’s elementary schools were selected as part of the program, which paired the students with an officer from the department or a trooper from the Massachusetts State Police for a shopping spree at Walmart on Hubbard Avenue.
The kids, 17 in all, were paired with their cops, then enjoyed a pizza dinner before boarding a bus from the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority decked out for the holidays. BRTA hangs stockings for each of the students, and they’re visited by a blue-suited Santa Claus who looks suspiciously like Police Chief Michael Wynn.
The kids had a $150 gift card to buy to their heart’s content — about $50 more than they got in 2019, to keep up with inflation. Derby said the cops don’t tell kids what to buy, but they do try to steer them in the right direction and help them make smart choices with the money.
“To them, it really is like a million bucks,” Derby said. “It’s kind of like an awe moment when they realize they can spend it themselves.”
Most of the money was donated by J. Smegal Contracting, but the police department contributed some money as well.
The cops make their way through the aisles with the kids, grabbing toys, clothes or whatever comes to mind. Derby said the department works with families to determine what they need, too, to help guide the process as needed.
The event allows officers to build community trust and showcase a different side of themselves, Derby said. It gives the kids a chance to see the officers smiling, rather than “being in uniform all the time and sleeping in the station,” Derby said.
In particular, Derby noted the moments where an officer like Lt. Matt Hill can be seen putting a big unicorn in a shopping cart for a child.
“He’s putting himself in a vulnerable position for people to see him as the person he is, which is a father of two children,” Derby said. “It’s the humanization of the person behind the badge.”
The event first began in 2018, but this is its first year back since the pandemic. Bernal, and others, have been looking forward to it.
“This is what Christmas is all about,” Derby said.