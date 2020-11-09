Lincoln Street

A police officer carrying a brown paper bag scours Lincoln Street for shell casings Monday afternoon. Police recovered 21 shell casings, but said they appeared not to be new. Gunshots were reported several hours later in the Grove Street area, where shell casings also were found.

 AMANDA BURKE -- THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PITTSFIELD — Detectives are probing reports of gunshots fired in the area of Grove Street on Monday afternoon.

The city's ShotSpotter system detected a number of shots fired near 71 Grove St. at 3:28 p.m., according to police Sgt. Jacob Barbour.

No injuries or property damage was reported, Barbour said, but an unspecified number of shell casings were found at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the detective bureau, and Barbour said he believed it was being led by police Lt. John Soules.

Earlier on Monday, a Lincoln Street resident, Bob Staples, told The Eagle he found what looked to him like shell casings from a rifle lying in the road and reported his discovery to police.

Police responded just after noon and picked up 21 shell casings found in the several blocks starting at Curtis and Brown streets to Lincoln and Cherry streets, according to police Sgt. Nicholas DeSantis.

“They looked like they were older, aged,” he said.

There had been no recent ShotSpotter activations in the area, and neighbors at the scene told The Eagle that they had not heard any gunshots in recent days.

“We have no indication that any shots fired incidents have occurred in that area recently,” DeSantis said. 

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com, on Twitter @amandaburkec and 413-496-6296.

Tags

Amanda Burke covers Pittsfield City Hall for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise. Find her on Twitter at @amandaburkec.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.