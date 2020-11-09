PITTSFIELD — Detectives are probing reports of gunshots fired in the area of Grove Street on Monday afternoon.
The city's ShotSpotter system detected a number of shots fired near 71 Grove St. at 3:28 p.m., according to police Sgt. Jacob Barbour.
No injuries or property damage was reported, Barbour said, but an unspecified number of shell casings were found at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the detective bureau, and Barbour said he believed it was being led by police Lt. John Soules.
Earlier on Monday, a Lincoln Street resident, Bob Staples, told The Eagle he found what looked to him like shell casings from a rifle lying in the road and reported his discovery to police.
Police responded just after noon and picked up 21 shell casings found in the several blocks starting at Curtis and Brown streets to Lincoln and Cherry streets, according to police Sgt. Nicholas DeSantis.
“They looked like they were older, aged,” he said.
There had been no recent ShotSpotter activations in the area, and neighbors at the scene told The Eagle that they had not heard any gunshots in recent days.
“We have no indication that any shots fired incidents have occurred in that area recently,” DeSantis said.