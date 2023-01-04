Timothy J. Shugrue promises as DA to make the region 'safe for citizens who obey the law'

PITTSFIELD — As he took office Wednesday as Berkshire district attorney, Timothy J. Shugrue promised to improve the quality of life for residents of Berkshire County.
"I'll do that by aggressively prosecuting career violent criminals, while at the same time connecting youthful and non-violent offenders to community support for better outcomes," Shugrue said.
Shugrue was sworn into office around 3 p.m. by Judge John Agostini, the associate justice of Berkshire Superior Court.
The courtroom where Shugrue's staff of prosecutors will now try the county's biggest cases was filled with colleagues and confidants. The event in Agostini's courtroom was standing room only, as court officials, police leaders, probation officers, defense attorneys and local politicians filled benches and stood along the walls.
In remarks to the crowd, Shugrue vowed to make Berkshire County "safe for citizens who obey the law and do not deserve to be victims of crime."
Judges both retired and active sat in the jury box, exchanging words before the proceedings began with clerks and the three previous district attorneys, David Capeless, Paul Caccaviello and Andrea Harrington.
In a September primary, Shugrue beat Harrington, the first woman to serve as Berkshire district attorney. During the campaign, Harrington sought a second four-year term by running on a progressive platform. Shugrue sought to paint the incumbent as too lenient on crime.
Shugrue took 63 percent of the primary vote, setting up a shift in priorities for the prosecutor's office.
Harrington's office had de-prioritized prosecuting offenses like drug possession and shoplifting. Shugrue has promised to resume prosecuting lower-level crimes, describing it as a tactic to connect people with diversion programs.
"I define myself as fair and responsible in my approach to reform," Shugrue said Wednesday. "In order to see progress we have to make changes. People who break the law must be held accountable for their actions. It is irresponsible to refuse to charge individuals who commit relatively minor crimes such as shoplifting, and allow them to repeat their anti-social conduct, time and time again, with no consequences."
"The voters wanted change, and that is what I'm here to deliver," Shugrue said.
This story will be updated.