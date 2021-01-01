In what has been a difficult year for many, Berkshire County nonprofit leaders have leaned on one another for support.
Facing new regulations and safety restrictions, directors scrambled to tailor their programming to fit the virtual world. “Sitting around the virtual table,” an executive director support group has found, has made it easier to share ideas, and to give and receive much-needed support.
“We started as a way to kind of talk about what was hitting us at the time,” said Liana Toscanini, executive director of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, a Great Barrington nonprofit that provides support to county nonprofits. “Sharing tips was particularly important when everyone had to pivot.”
After Toscanini organized the first call, directors have continued to meet for an hour on Zoom every other Thursday. It’s “catch as catch can,” Toscanini said, with 50 to 60 directors receiving a reminder email and about six to 20 attending each meeting.
“It might be talking about solutions,” Toscanini said. “It might be complaining or whining. ... Sometimes we open it up and just chat and see what everyone’s up to.”
Community Access to the Arts, a Great Barrington nonprofit that assists the artistic endeavors of people with disabilities, rushed to make “a massive pivot” in the spring, said Executive Director Margaret Keller. The social isolation of the coronavirus pandemic, Keller said, made it more important than ever to keep providing opportunities for CATA artists to stay connected and engaged.
Nevertheless, the pandemic brought a greater workload for directors, who were tasked with navigating government guidelines and assistance applications, in addition to reinventing programming. That’s what made the support group a valuable resource, Keller said.
“This is exactly the wrong time for us to retreat into our silos,” she said. “It feels all the more important for us to be talking to one another in this time that is full of challenges. ... It’s a reminder that, you know, we will get through this, and the way we get through this is working together and sharing ideas.”
Anna Singleton, executive director of the Williamstown Community Chest, said the meetings always are worth attending, even if just to listen. Zoom has made it easier to keep up with the work of groups on the other geographic end of the county, Singleton said.
“It’s always a learning experience,” she said. “You learn something that’s going on, and ask: How can that inform the work we’re doing?”
The pandemic also forced the Williamstown Community Chest to adjust, and the group canceled its Penny Social and Nonprofit Fair because of safety concerns. Yet, it shifted to collecting food and clothing donations and received over 300 pairs of socks and 200 food items for redistribution.
Child care centers have been particularly strapped as state capacity regulations have limited enrollments — and, as a result, revenue. Providing resources necessary for students’ remote learning and cleaning necessary to limit safety risks has required investments and adaptation.
Stephanie Steed took over as interim executive director of Pittsfield’s 18 Degrees in November, and while she acknowledges that the pandemic has presented unique challenges, the transition has been smooth thus far. She found the executive director support group “welcoming” when she logged on to her first meeting.
“It’s just nice to have that collaborative support to know that other nonprofits are finding their way through the unusual,” Steed said.
Toscanini takes notes at meetings, and she said the discussions have informed the Nonprofit Center’s planning for roundtables and workshops. One conversation that started as an informal discussion led to a public call for donations, she said.
Some meetings have covered common situations that nonprofits have had to navigate, such as applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans — for which information was hard to find, directors said — or responding to calls for racial equity after the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.
Guests have joined meetings to discuss such issues as the possibility of recruiting virtual interns and improving accessibility in the digital age.
“There’s a lot of gold in those conversations,” Toscanini said. “So many things happened this year that there wasn’t really a loss of topics to discuss. We had plenty, plenty to talk about.”