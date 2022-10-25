HINSDALE — Four years ago, a culvert partially collapsed on a section of the Skyline Trail in Hinsdale.

The road's woes created a travel pinch point, when the stretch between Route 8 and Creamery Road also known as Middlefield Road was narrowed at times to one lane of traffic.

Much remains to be done, but a roughly $6.7 million construction project is on track to fix culverts and restore the battered road — after a long wait by travelers and townspeople.

“We’re excited that it’s being done,” said Bob Graves, the Hinsdale town administrator. “People have been waiting for it for years.”

About a two-mile section of the road, close to the town's southeast border with Peru, is the focus of work.

Concerns about the failed culvert were first raised in 2018. The road has been down to a single lane of traffic since that time, as the state Department of Transportation prepared to mount the repair effort. Work began in earnest last spring, closing that stretch of road for installation of a new culvert.

That initial phase of work should be complete by the end of this year, allowing the route to reopen for the winter, according to Judith Reardon Riley, a DOT spokeswoman.

The first part of the project is improving an “open drainage” system and culverts, adding "inlet structures" and replacing existing pipes with buried culverts.

Next spring, the road will be widened and resurfaced to keep up with traffic demands. A full-depth excavation of the road is planned. New guardrails and road signs will be installed and bridges in the project area will be given new cement slabs and pavement.

The full project is expected to be complete next July, with final pavement and landscape work. Weather permitting, bridge repair work may continue over the winter.

The contractor is J.H. Maxymillian Inc. in Pittsfield. The timeline is subject to weather and change without notice, Riley said in an email.

Since 2018, a number of delays have occurred for the project, including engineering reworks and environmental regulations because of wildlife in the area.

Graves said he hopes the project will be completed within its two-year timeline.

Art Filkins, who lives near the project, said he was glad work was finally happening, even though it has caused short-term detours for him. The road’s closing means taking the long way around to get to some places, including to his daughter’s house off nearby East Washington Road.

“It’s an inconvenience, but I’m glad they’re doing it,” Filkins said. “I can’t wait until they get it done.”

Filkins runs Skyline Trail Mower Repair, a lawn mower and small engine repair business. He said he’s had trouble getting to some of his clients because of the road closing.

It’s a “pain in the neck,” Filkins said, but he’s making it work for now.

With the culvert work aiming to wrap up before year’s end, he might not need to take those detours much longer.