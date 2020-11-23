A new Berkshire Regional Planning Commission fund will distribute $250,000 in grants to small businesses, with preference to those owned by people of color. From left are BRPC Senior Planner Laura Brennan and Executive Director Thomas Matuszko, Smokey Divas co-owners Frank and Penny Walker, Elegant Stitches co-owner Al Enchill and state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, participate Monday in a news conference on North Street in Pittsfield.