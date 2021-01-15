PITTSFIELD — City Councilor Dina Guiel Lampiasi this week said repeated accusations by a fellow councilor that she violated COVID-19 health protocols are untrue and slanderous.
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Councilor Anthony Maffuccio said that he had submitted petitions asking the council to vote on his call for Guiel Lampiasi to resign from the Licensing Board and for Councilor Yuki Cohen to resign from the council.
But Council President Peter Marchetti said the petitions were not appropriate for inclusion on the council’s agenda, prompting Maffuccio to accuse him of abusing his authority.
The accusations by Maffuccio stem from a Dec. 11 incident at Methuselah Bar and Lounge, for which Cohen, the owner, has already been fined $1,000 by the Board of Health for COVID-19 violations. She was seen behind the bar without a mask, and Lampiasi and another person were at the bar and not properly distanced, according to the city's senior sanitarian.
Cohen has challenged the ruling, and Lampiasi has contested the details alleged in the complaint, which was submitted with a photo taken from outside the restaurant. Officials have not suggested any wrongdoing by Lampiasi.
“I believe the public has a right to hear my very serious concerns that two city councilors have violated the governor's orders,” Maffuccio said during the council meeting. “How can we expect our citizens to abide by laws if elected officials do not.”
Maffuccio also tried to force Lampiasi’s resignation from the Licensing Board in September, suggesting her service on that board and the council was a conflict of interest. That petition was rejected by the council.
“I did not violate COVID-19 health protocols and for Councilor Maffuccio to say this amounts to slander,” Lampiasi told The Eagle.
“Tolerance for Councilor Maffuccio’s obsession with my innocent conduct and his often accusatory tone toward others has and will continue to create a hostile environment that discourages good people from volunteering for public service and will continue to hurt Pittsfield,” she said in a subsequent statement.
Marchetti, the council president, said the council is not the proper place for Maffuccio to air his concerns, noting the mayor, not the council, has authority to remove board members.
“Those petitions were not appropriate to be on the agenda," he said. "The council lacks the power to do what either of those two petitions demanded.”
He told The Eagle the council’s responsibilities lie in the realm of policy and budgeting.
“Our role [is] as the legislative branch of government," he said. "We set policies, we enact ordinances, we pass the budget as well as respond to constituent requests."