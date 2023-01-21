Alford, Washington and West Stockbridge are working on new short-term rental regulations

Following Great Barrington, North Adams and Lenox, smaller Berkshire towns such as Alford and Washington are attempting to alter their bylaws to regulate short-term rentals.

The planning boards in Alford and Washington are both moving towards developing formal rules on short-term rentals. The idea is to make cost of living more affordable for current residents in the towns, while maintaining the towns’ character.

Alford, which has a population of about 500, currently does not have a short-term rental bylaw. Planning Board Chair Larry Gadd said the town’s bylaws do not allow for short-term rentals “by omission.” The proposed changes by the board include only allowing town residents — people who vote in town — to offer short-term rentals such as AirBnb or Vrbo.

“You have to be an Alford resident to do it. You have to be here more than six months out of the year and be a legal resident here,” Gadd said. “You can’t be a snowbird really. You can’t be a Florida resident and vote in Florida and do it here. You have to vote here.”

“The purpose is to allow people who want or need the extra income to do it on a limited basis,” Gadd continued. “That way we avoid people building or buying houses just for the purpose of short-term rental, because we want to keep the community the community and not a hotel.”

According to Gadd, last week’s public hearing in Alford was civil. “I expected a more contentious thing,” he said. Public discussion of short-term rentals has been contentious elsewhere, including in Great Barrington. In June of last year, Great Barrington voters approved a short-term rental bylaw that restricts rental days to 150 a year and a tax on the rentals that would go toward affordable housing needs.

In 2019, Lenox voters OK'd a plan limiting short-term rentals to 75 days a year, with an option for homeowners to apply for 35 more. And in December of last year, North Adams approved an ordinance requiring that short-term rentals register with the city and be inspected annually, as well as allowing short-term rentals at owner-occupied properties by right — without a special permit — in nearly all zones of the city, among other stipulations.

But Alford and Washington, as well as West Stockbridge, which is considering new short-term rental regulations, are considerably smaller in population than North Adams, Great Barrington and Lenox, which dictates how the conversation is framed.

Joe Roy, the Chair of West Stockbridge’s Vision Committee, recounted a November 2022 forum on the possibility of short-term rental changes with town residents.

“The conversation on short-term rentals dealt with a range of questions about the needs of many residents who have a desire to add accessory dwelling units for additional family members or possible rental units,” Roy wrote in an email. “There was considerable concern about the effects of residential uses evolving into commercial uses [in residential districts] by having lots and structures becoming hotels in residential zones and how that may affect the rural character of our town.”

West Stockbridge has a population of roughly 1,200.

Executive Director of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission Thomas Matuszko said that the BRPC does not have a formal position on short-term rentals.

“It’s an interesting issue because on the one side, this may be a good way for community property owners to get some revenue, especially if there’s an older couple and their children have moved out of the house, they’ve got a spare room or two, but they’re having a hard time paying the property taxes,” Matuszko said. “At the same time, if there’s a plethora of short-term rentals, they could have a negative impact on a community’s housing stock by taking a lot of the houses and impacting affordable housing in the town. It’s a mixed bag.”

“There’s a balance that needs to be struck, and that’s what the towns are trying to do,” Matuszko added.

One of Alford’s bylaw changes includes setting up fines for people who illegally host short-term rentals. As Gadd points out, it’s difficult to enforce a rule when there are no penalties in writing.

“There are issues with the health department where they have to be inspected, there are tax issues, they should be paying tax on this money, all kinds of things rolled into this bylaw,” Gadd said. “This is the planning board bylaw, there’s also a town bylaw, that will have other things in it like what the penalty is if you don’t follow the rules that have been established.”

Gadd said the town is aware that people currently have short-term rentals set up even though they aren’t supposed to.

Once the Select Board votes on the new bylaw, the issue will be taken up by voters at the town meeting.

“We’re trying to get all the objections taken care of now so that the town meeting does not become a free-for-all,” Gadd said.

Washington, which has a population of about 500 and is a town where more than two-thirds of the land is either municipal- or state-owned, is currently zoned residential and agricultural only.

Town Planning Board Chairman Don Gagnon said that the proposed bylaw changes are meant to provide guidelines on short-term rentals, which are currently unregulated in Washington.

“The reason for the STR is to put some guardrails around how to do it,” Gagnon said. “It just allows people, if they are going to do it. ‘You’ve got to play by these rules.’”

Those rules aren’t public yet, Gagnon said.

“We’re close. Once we vote on it, it would be something we can share,” he said.

The purpose of the new regulations is “to support and promote the town as an attractive travel destination,” “to provide a range of accommodations for the town visitors and guests,” to “preserve and protect the single family character of the town,” and to “enable residents to earn extra money from their properties to better afford to live here, maintain their properties and contribute to the community,” Gagnon said.

The BRPC advised Washington on the matter.

“We’ve been working with the planning board in Washington for several months now and they do have a draft, but there is a public process the town has to go through,” Matuszko said. “That does include a formal public hearing. Washington is not quite at that stage yet. They have not gone to their public hearing yet. That’ll happen a little bit later this spring, with the intent of having it voted on at town meeting in the spring.”