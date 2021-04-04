Many smiled, some cried. One man even thought it was an April Fool's Joke.
Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler and two other members of his department traveled to the Big Y Supermarkets in Great Barrington, Pittsfield and North Adams Thursday to purchase groceries for customers as way to give back to the community that they serve.
"We planned this a few weeks back," Bowler said. "And we decided to go ahead and it. It's about putting smiles on people's faces in challenging times."
Bowler, assistant deputy superintendent Diane Maynes and deputy Jacob Gaylord spent about $500 in each supermarket and bought groceries for some 20 families, Bowler said. The money came from funding the Sherriff's Department had raised throughout out the year.
This is the fourth straight year that the Sheriff's Department has purchased groceries at supermarkets for Berkshire residents. The first three excursions took place around Christmas, but Bowler said the pandemic forced the department to cancel this year's holiday visit. So Easter weekend was chosen for this year's event instead.
The recipients were chosen at random.
"One lady in Great Barrington was actually buying groceries for Berkshire Blessings," which is a South County food pantry, Bowler said. "She was delighted...Another lady was buying groceries for her nephew who was very, very sick. Tears of joy were just running down her face when we surprised her by buying her groceries.
"Some people refused," he said. "They said we really appreciate the effort, the generosity and the gesture, but I'm able to pay for my own groceries. Se if you can find someone less fortunate."
Since Thursday also happened to be April Fool's Day, some people whom the trio approached initially thought the gesture was a joke.
"One gentleman didn't know what the heck was going on," Bowler said, "and really couldn't believe we were doing something like this."
"We deal with trying times every year," Bowler said. "But we feel it's also our role and responsibility to bring cheer into people's lives."
Mission accomplished.